Huobi adds spot trading for 12 USDD pairs and launches zero-fee trading

Huobi has launched zero-fee trading for select assets in addition to launching spot trading for 12 USDD pairs that include Terra Classic (LUNC), Ripple (XRP), and Cardano (ADA). The zero-fee trading will however be for a limited time.

The move which is similar to Bybit’s zero trading campaign is aimed at encouraging Huobi’s customers to adopt the USD trading pairs after they were launched.

The 12 new USDD pairs

According to a press release and tweet from Huobi, the twelve newly introduced USDD pairs include the USD pairs of Ethereum Classic (ETC), Cardano (ADA), EOS (EOS), Ripple (XRP), Dogecoin (DOGE), Terra Classic (LUNC), Polkadot (DOT), Polygon (MATIC), Solana (SOL), NEAR Protocol (NEAR), ApeCoin (APE), Filecoin (FIL).

According to the exchange’s press release, the newly added crypto pairs will be available for spot trading starting November 8. Spot trading for ADA, APE, and DOGE pairs will start at 7 AM; for DOT, EOS, and ETC will start at 8 AM; for FIL, LUNC, and MATIC will start at 9 AM; and for NEAR, SOL and XRP will start at 10 AM UTC+0.

Prior to the addition of the 12 pairs, Huobi users could only spot-trade 10 USDD pairs. The 12 new pairs bring the total number of USDD pairs for spot trading on Huobi to 22.

0 fee trading

Once the pairs are opened for spot trading, Huobi users can trade the pairs at zero fees until December 31, 15:59 (UTC).

The zero-fee campaign will give traders an opportunity of trading at no cost.