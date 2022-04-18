Hyundai launches NFT collection

Hyundai has concluded a partnership with the Meta Kongz NFT project to create a collection of 30 NFTs. It will launch sometime in May, Coin Journal learned from a press release.

The South Korean automobile manufacturer posted a video showing an animated Meta Kong riding through space in a 1975 Hyundai PONY and created a new Twitter handle for its NFT-related communications.

A “ticket to a new world”

The announcement included a teaser for a further “Shooting Star NFT”, noting that it was a “ticket to a whole new world.” Potentially, more NFTs will be created.

Hyundai shared its “Metamobility” concept in January, a vision for robotics as an intermediary between the Metaverse and the real world. Once implemented, changes made by users in the Metaverse will surface in real life, allowing “people to overcome the physical limitations of movement in time and space.”

Hyundai stated:

With the metaverse set to become a daily space for people in the future, the company expects the possible emergence of a new type of metaverse platform in which the distinction from reality could disappear, breaking away from the concept of VR as the world knows it today.

Activision Blizzard sends out NFT surveys

Activision Blizzard, which was acquired for $69 billion by Microsoft in January, distributed a survey among players of its games.

They were asked to provide feedback on play-to-earn and Metaverse games as well as share whether they were interested in NFTs. If so, they were asked to explain the extent.

At the time of the above acquisition, Microsoft CEO and chairman Satya Nadella said it would equip the Metaverse with building blocks, adding that gaming would play a critical role in the growth and improvement of metaverse platforms.

Trialing health data as NFTs

In related news, blockchain services company HashCash Consultants announced a partnership with a yet unnamed company based in the UK to create NFTs, which include health data. HashCash Consultants CEO Raj Chowdhury explained:

If your genetic data were turned into NFTs, the information is then attached with an inherent feature to be tracked, this would enable you to monitor where your data ends up and track the people who hold the NFT and also figure out if it is being used without permission.