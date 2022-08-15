Polygon, leading Web3 incubator Icetea Labs, and Web3 venture builder Alpha Venture DAO will hold their flagship Accelerator Program, ILAP1 Autumn 2022 Cohort, in Southeast Asia, Coin Journal learned from a press release.

The two-month program, set for September and October, aims to support Web3 startups in areas like sustainable growth, go-to-market strategy, fundraising, and product and market fit, among others. It will focus on gaming, NFT utilities, metaverse solutions, and Web3 in general.

Polygon has one of the most substantial developer bases

Polygon’s developer base is among the strongest in the industry, and the ecosystem has multiple funds dedicated to helping hundreds of projects.

Alpha Venture DAO and Icetea have proven capable of scaling novel projects in Southeast Asia while helping build thriving communities at the same time. The three partners are well positioned to make this one of the most competitive accelerators in Web3.

Intensive coaching and workshops for successful applicants

Applications will be accepted starting today until August 31. Chosen candidates will get intensive coaching sessions and workshops to help them get started.

Among the program’s mentors are Joseph Young of Hashed and Hassan Sheikh, Co-Founder of DAO Maker. Topics on the agenda include fundraising, tokenomics, security, and community building.

Startups will also be able to take advantage of a Demo Day to pitch to angel investors and accredited venture capital investors.

Thi Truong, CEO of Icetea Labs, commented:

Being fully cognizant of the challenges the industry poses and the roots of the struggle and failure to sustain of most of the existing Web3 gaming models, our program is designed to find visionary founders and talented teams and assist them in solving and building what we hope will change the face of the Web3 gaming and NFT industry.

Partners and funds

Icetea Labs’ accelerator program boasts involvement from a number of renowned funds, partners, mentors, and studios.

Apart from Polygon and Alpha Venture DAO, these include Crypto.com Capital, Bybit, Filecoin, DAO Maker, Amazon Web Services, Moonrock Capital, Certik, Topebox, iCandy Interactive, Dvision Network, and Alpha Lab Capital.

Media partners

Icetea’s program’s well-known media partners include CoinMarketCap, Satoshi Club, HG Ventures, Momentum6, AltcoinBuzz, Top 7 ICO, Cryptodiffer, Vendetta Ventures, etc.