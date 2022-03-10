By its own admission, the South Korean ecosystem Icon has done more to educate the government on crypto than anyone. Today, it emerged presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol, who wants to deregulate the crypto industry in South Korea, has won the elections.

The ICX token, which he supports, soared as a result. It broke into the top 100 and has gained 35% in the last 24 hours, approaching the equivalent of one dollar. If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy ICX, this guide is for you.

Top places to buy ICX now

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy ICX with Binance today

What is ICX?

The token of ICON Network is part of a layer-one blockchain with a mission to build an interoperable blockchain network bridging autonomous online communities and real-world enterprises.

ICON Network focuses on delivering real-world utility by advancing hyper-connectivity through the promotion of frictionless value exchanges.

By verifying transactions on its decentralized ledger, ICON can minimize the number of intermediaries and eradicate boundaries to cross-border interactions.

In particular, the company focuses on the use cases of decentralized identity, digital certificate issuance, blockchain payments, decentralized finance, non-fungible tokens and additional use cases: e-government, elections, decentralized oracles and e-health.

Should I buy ICX today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never take any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

ICX price prediction

Cryptonewsz is bullish on the token, predicting growth to at least $4.52 by 2024. However, GOV Capital disagrees. They predict the token will stay at its current price over the next year.

ICX on social media