ICP is up 24%: here’s where to buy ICP now

The live Internet Computer price today is just under $36 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.5 billion. The native token of Internet Computer, ICP, is up 24.08% in the last 24 hours. If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy ICP, this guide is for you.

Top places to buy ICP now

As ICP is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase ICP using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy ICP right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for ICP

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including ICP.

What is ICP?

Internet Computer is the world’s first blockchain that runs at web speed with unbounded capacity. It also represents the third major blockchain innovation, alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum — a blockchain computer that scales smart contract computation and data, runs them at web speed, processes and stores data efficiently, and provides powerful software frameworks to developers.

By making this possible, Internet Computer enables the complete reimagination of software — providing a revolutionary new way to build tokenized internet services, pan-industry platforms, decentralized financial systems, and even traditional enterprise systems and websites.

The project was founded in October 2016 by Dominic Williams, and attracted notable interest from the crypto community.

Should I buy ICP today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never take any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

ICP price prediction

Price Prediction forecasts the price of ICP will reach at least $52 this year. In 2023, they predict a minimum of $76 and a maximum of $90 with the average price of $79 throughout the year. In 2024, they predict a minimum of $109 and a maximum of $130.

