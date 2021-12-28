ICX is up 14% today: you can now buy ICX, here’s where

ICX, the native token of the South Korean Icon Network, is up 13.92% today to the dismay of investors. If you want to know what ICX is and whether you should buy it today, look no farther than this guide.

Top places to buy ICX now

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy ICX with eToro today

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy ICX with Binance today

What is ICX?

ICON Network is a layer-one blockchain which intends to develop an interoperable blockchain network connecting enterprises with independent online communities. It focuses on improving real world use cases by promoting value exchanges to advance hyperconnectivity.

ICON reduces the number of middlemen needed and eliminates cross-border interaction obstacles by verifying transactions on its decentralized ledger. It focuses on the use cases of digital certificate issuance, decentralized identity, blockchain payments, NFTs, and decentralized finance. Further cases involve elections, e-government, e-health, and decentralized oracles.

Should I buy ICX today?

Read at least several price predictions and do research before investing in this relatively new and volatile token.

ICX price prediction

According to Wallet Investor, the ICX price can go up to $2.75 in one year. This comes to earning potential of 52% in one year. In five years, ICX will be trading for $7.

ICX on social media