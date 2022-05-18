IDEX is soaring due to limited coin supply among other reasons. It ranked first in a chart released by the prominent Hoo Exchange on May 17 with a growth rate of 66.87%.

The pledger uses the IDEX token and runs Idexd pledge software to operate the node. Pledgers earn 50% of the transaction fees charged by the network as a reward for their work.

If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy IDEX, this guide is for you.

Top places to buy IDEX now

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy IDEX with Binance today

Swapzone

Swapzone is a crypto exchange aggregator that operates as a gateway between the cryptocurrency community and exchange services. Swapzone aims to provide a convenient interface, safe user flow, and crystal-clear data for users to find the best exchange rates among the whole cryptocurrency market.

Buy IDEX with Swapzone today

What is IDEX?

Idex is the first hybrid liquidity DEX that combines an order book model with an automated market maker. It blends the performance and features of a traditional order book model with the security and liquidity of an AMM.

Idex takes an innovative approach to decentralized exchanges by combining an off-chain trading engine with on-chain trade settlement.

This approach does away with failed trades and wasted money on gas fees, making the trading experience more pleasant and efficient.

The instant trade execution prevents front-running or sandwich attacks and users can trade without waiting for previous trades to settle. More advanced order types and trading strategies can be executed since limit orders are possible.

Should I buy IDEX today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never make any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

IDEX price prediction

IDEX broke $0.1 today, but will it continue to surge? Wallet Investor definitely thinks so. They predict it will be worth $0.63 in 5 years.

An investment in this time will generate revenue of around +525%. If you invest $100 in it now, you could have $625 in 2027.

IDEX on social media