The live IDEX price today is $0.16 with a 24-hour trading volume of $111.34 million. IDEX is up 35.60% in the last 24 hours. If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy IDEX, this guide is for you.

Top places to buy IDEX now

As IDEX is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase IDEX using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy IDEX right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for IDEX

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including IDEX.

What is IDEX?

Idex describes itself as the first hybrid liquidity DEX that combines an order book model with an automated market maker. It blends the performance and features of a traditional order book model with the security and liquidity of an AMM.

Idex takes an innovative approach to decentralized exchanges by combining an off-chain trading engine with on-chain trade settlement. Users benefit from that in several ways.

This approach does away with failed trades and wasted money on gas fees, making the trading experience more pleasant and efficient. The instant trade execution means front-running or sandwich attacks are not possible and users can trade without waiting for previous trades to settle.

Should I buy IDEX today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never take any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

IDEX price prediction

According to Wallet Investor, IDEX is an awesome investment. They predict it will trade for $1.23 in January 2027. A 5-year investment will generate revenue of around +676%. A $100 investment in IDEX now could go up to $776 in 2027.

