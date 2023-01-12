If You Think DOGE Is Worth the Hype After Musk’s Twitter Acquisition, Take a Closer Look at Metacade, Which Has Generated $2 Million in Presale So Far

Just when you thought there couldn’t be any more hype around Dogecoin (DOGE), Elon Musk’s Twitter acquisition sent the rumor mill into overdrive again. Could Musk really intend to incorporate DOGE on Twitter ? It’s an intriguing proposition and one that would have serious – read upward – implications for DOGE.

But not everyone buys into the hype around DOGE, Musk, and his Twitter acquisition. When all the noise dies down, things could actually go the other way. Musk could return his focus to Tesla and SpaceX. Twitter could lose market share as Twitterati leave the platform in protest at the new owner. And the familiar negatives around DOGE are still there: unlimited token supply, negligible development, minimal functionality, and lack of widespread acceptance for payment.

For those reasons, many investors are looking beyond DOGE and Musk’s Twitter acquisition, believing great opportunities lie elsewhere. And that’s where Metacade comes in. This GameFi newcomer has created a real buzz in the market, having already generated $2 million in it’s presale raise . Read on to learn why so many people believe it’s the next crypto-gaming sensation.

What is Metacade?

There’s a tangible sense of excitement around GameFi newcomer Metacade (MCADE) . In a sector where some companies have placed too much emphasis on the “Fi” and not enough on the “Game,” Metacade (MCADE) gets the balance just right. It features a stunning selection of futuristic metaverse and virtual games alongside much-loved, classic arcade games. Currently available at a great presale price , Metacade (MCADE) delivers the ultimate GameFi experience.

How Metacade Works

Metacade (MCADE) brings together all sides of the crypto gaming and GameFi industry. Players, designers, developers, crypto fanatics, and investors are all enriched – literally – by the connections, synergies, and shared experiences that Metacade (MCADE) facilitates. Acting as a Web3 community hub for GameFi, here’s how Metacade works:

Blockchain gamers can have fun and generate income from Metacade’s Play2Earn, Compete2Earn, Create2Earn, and Work2Earn functionality.

Designers and developers can test, showcase, market, and launch new games, organize competitions, communicate directly with players and investors, and recruit new hires.

Crypto fanatics and investors can stake MCADE tokens and benefit from exciting investment opportunities.

Metacade (MCADE) earns revenues from paid games, advertisements, new game launches, paid tournaments, and job postings.

Alongside its fantastic selection of games, new and old, Metacade (MCADE) is also looking to the future with its Metagrants program. This forward-looking initiative provides funding for the development of the next generation of games on the platform. So Metacade doesn’t just host the best games: it’s also actively developing the best new ones! What’s more, part of the revenues from new games will be fed back into the Metacade community.

Mainstream and social media often focus on bad news stories like the FTX crash or big news events like Elon Musk’s Twitter acquisition. That’s a shame because it means they miss out on really interesting stories like the huge potential rise of GameFi and companies like Metacade (MCADE).

Should Investors Choose Metacade Over Dogecoin?

Currently, there aren’t too many bright spots in the crypto industry, but the burgeoning P2E sector is an exception to that rule. Many analysts and experts are predicting the market will soar in 2023, giving the crypto market some much-needed good news. Although Dogecoin (DOGE) got a boost in the aftermath of Musk’s Twitter acquisition, it’s Metacade (MCADE) in the P2E sector that looks like it could really take the market by storm.

Metacade (MCADE) holds the upper hand for a number of other reasons, too. The supply of MCADE tokens is limited, and they offer greater functionality. Next up, the company has been fully audited by Certik to underpin investor security and safety. And finally, the Metacade (MCADE) roadmap includes a commitment to becoming a DAO, thus giving community members governance rights and rewards for their involvement in the company.

All that said, the bottom line is that investment is ultimately about making a profit. Again, Metacade (MCADE) has the advantage over Dogecoin (DOGE). New investors can benefit from an early mover advantage and likely a worthwhile return on the attractive Metacade (MCADE) presale price. But it’s post-launch that things could get really interesting, with some experts speculating on the prospect of 100x gains or more as P2E really takes off.

Elon Musk is the second richest man in the world, so it’s no surprise that his Twitter acquisition and subsequent comments on Dogecoin (DOGE) have driven investors towards this token. But scratch beneath the surface, and it’s not so obvious whether DOGE is genuinely worth the hype.

DOGE or MCADE: The Verdict

As with everything he says and does, Elon Musk’s Twitter acquisition created a media frenzy, including stories about Dogecoin (DOGE). But once everything settled down, the DOGE price is still only showing a small premium since the Twitter take-over. Beyond all the DOGE hype, savvy investors are taking a closer look instead at Metacade (MCADE), especially in light of its impressive presale performance.

But you need to be quick if you want a piece of the action. The first phase of the Metacade (MCADE) presale is nearly sold out, so act now to buy in at the best price .