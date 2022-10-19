Previous article Immutable X down by 6% despite Nifty Gateway partnership: will it recover soon? Next article Home Latest Cryptocurrency News Immutable X down by 6% despite Nifty Gateway partnership: will it recover soon? By Hassan Maishera - min read 19 October 2022 Immutable X partnered with Nifty Gateway a few hours ago, but that hasn’t been enough to push IMX higher in the short term. IMX, the native coin of the Immutable X network, is down by more than 6% in the last 24 hours. The poor performance comes despite Immutable X announcing a major partnership. The Immutable X team announced a few hours ago that it had partnered with Nifty Gateway, an all-in-one platform that empowers users to buy, sell, and store digital art and collectibles. Welcome @niftygateway to the IMX family! We are partnering with Nifty Gateway to be the first chain added outside of ETH to offer a premium and frictionless trading experience to the web3 gaming space #onIMX Here is to onboarding the next billion people 🤝 pic.twitter.com/UMeLmiaoyA — Immutable 🅧 – $IMX (@Immutable) October 18, 2022 This latest cryptocurrency news means that Nifty Gateway is the first chain added outside of Ethereum that offers a premium and frictionless trading experience to the web3 gaming space on the Immutable X network. IMX’s poor performance also comes as the broader cryptocurrency market losses some of the gains it had accumulated earlier this week. The broader market has lost more than 1% of its value today, with the total crypto market cap now at $925 billion. Bitcoin is down by more than 2% in the last2 4 hours and is now trading at around $19,200 per coin. Key levels to watch The IMX/USD 4-hour chart is bearish, as Immutable X has been underperforming over the last 24 hours. IMX/USD Chart By TradingView The MACD line has been below the neutral zone for more than a month now, indicating that the bears have been in control for a while. The 14-day relative strength index of 30 shows that IMX could soon enter the oversold region. At press time, IMX is trading at $0.594 per coin. If the bearish trend continues, IMX could drop below the first major support level at $0.5492 before the end of the day. With the broader market in a bearish state, IMX could record further losses over the coming hours and likely drop below the $0.515 support level for the first time in months. Where to buy now Huobi Start Your Cryptocurrency Journey Today. Huobi Global has a variety of features that make it an ideal place to buy and sell digital asset. Buy IMX with Huobi today Share this article Categories Analysis