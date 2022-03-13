As most coins in the crypto market continue to slump, Immutable X (IMX) has been posting incredible gains over the last week or so. Recent chain news has driven much of this surge but can IMX keep this going? Here are some highlights:

Immutable X (IMX) announced it had raised $200 million to fund the expansion of its ecosystem.

Despite the rally, Immutable X (IMX) still remains significantly lower compared to its ATH

At press time, the coin was trading at around $1.8.

Data Source: Tradingview

Immutable X (IMX) – Price prediction

The recent 50% surge for Immutable X (IMX) came as a welcome surprise for investors. The market over the last few days has been very volatile and it's been harder every day to find some good news across the board. But despite this, we expect IMX to pull back slightly.

In fact, at the time of writing, the coin had lost around 5% over the last 24 hours, trading at $1.85. The most important thing to watch right now is the $1.95 mark. If indeed, IMX can find enough bullish uptrend to test or even cross that threshold, then we could see more gains coming in the near term.

But there still remains a significant risk of a sell-off. When coins rally like this, they will plateau at some point. For IMX, it seems that the point is $1.8. A break below that could lead to more losses.

Is Immutable X (IMX) worth it?

There is no doubt that Immutable X (IMX) has fallen sharply since it reached all-time highs a few months back. The coin has also been on a bearish trend for the most part of this year.

While this can be a problem for the short term, from a long-term point of view, Immutable X (IMX) still remains a decent buy with significant potential.