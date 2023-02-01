The Immutable Passport is designed to operate as an all-in-one solution for Web3 gamers.

The aim of launching the passport is to eliminate Web3 onboarding hurdles.

Immutable Passport is expected to become parallel to the other web3 gaming systems.

Leading Web3 games developer platform Immutable X has unveiled the Immutable Passport, an all-in-one solution for onboarding gamers into Web3. The news has had an insignificant impact on the price of the ImmutableX (IMX) token which had only gained about 1% in the last 24 hours at press time.

Immutable X announced the launch via a tweet sharing its initiative to develop the passport, which is designed as an all-in-one non-custodial wallet.

Introducing Immutable Passport, your passport to the future of gaming 🎮 We are developing Immutable Passport, the instant non-custodial wallet onboarding solution for web3 games. Designed to onboard the next billion users into web3 #onIMXhttps://t.co/A8WKmGUxlV pic.twitter.com/NOxmZl2vDk — Immutable 🅧 – $IMX (@Immutable) January 31, 2023

Seamless onboarding into Web3

As a gamer starting out in Web3 couple be complicated at times especially because it involves the use of cryptocurrencies which will require one to create a crypto wallet. In most cases, the process of creating and managing cryptocurrency wallets is quite involved.

However, with the introduction of the new Immutable Passport, Immutable X will offer an “all-in-one wallet, gamer profile, and authentication solution” for Web3 gamers which will make it quite easy to get started. Gamers will not have to hop from one platform to another for various services like a crypto wallet.

In addition to being a one-stop platform, Immutable X claims that the passport’s main features are security, ease of onboarding, and compliance with the necessary laws. The passport will help Web3 gaming studios to drive adoption throughout the mainstream web3 gaming space.