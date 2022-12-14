Previous article Immutable X’s new trading reward design could push IMX past $0.50 soon Next article $MCADE presale is now live! Play. Earn. Build. Connect. Start $MCADE presale is now live! Play. Earn. Build. Connect. Start Home Latest Cryptocurrency News Immutable X’s new trading reward design could push IMX past $0.50 soon Immutable X’s new trading reward design could push IMX past $0.50 soon By Hassan Maishera - min read 14 December 2022 Immutable X has introduced a new Trading Rewards design. IMX has added 5% to its value today and could rally higher over the next few hours. The total crypto market cap could be heading toward $880 billion soon. Immutable X launches its new trading reward design Immutable X announced a few hours ago that it has a new and improved trading rewards design. The team explained that the Trading Rewards will now feature a points-based rewards system where traders will earn points based on their daily trading volume that will be converted into. $IMX Rewards introduces new and improved Trading Rewards design! Trading Rewards will now feature a points-based rewards system where traders will earn points based on their daily trading volume that will be converted into $IMXhttps://t.co/6m0gGb8i47 — Immutable 🅧 – $IMX (@Immutable) December 14, 2022 This latest cryptocurrency news has seen IMX, the native token of the Immutable X network, surge by more than 5%. At press time, the price of Immutable X stands at $0.4441 and could rally toward the $0.50 resistance level soon. The broader crypto market has also been performing well over the last 48 hours. The total cryptocurrency market cap stands at $871 billion, up by more than 2% so far today. Bitcoin is eyeing the $1,800 resistance level after surging by 3.5% today, and Ether has already topped the $1,300 psychological level. Key levels to watch The IMX/USD 4-hour chart is about to turn bullish, as Immutable X has been performing well over the past few days. The technical indicators show that IMX is in the control of bulls at the moment. IMX/USD Chart By TradingView The MACD line is close to crossing into a positive zone and could do so soon as the market momentum builds up. The 14-day RSI of 68 also shows that IMX could soon enter the overbought region. If the rally continues, IMX could move past the first major resistance level at $0.50 before the end of the day. With the support of the broader cryptocurrency market, IMX could attempt to reach the $0.592 resistance level for the first time in three weeks. Where to buy Immutable X now Huobi Start Your Cryptocurrency Journey Today. Huobi Global has a variety of features that make it an ideal place to buy and sell digital asset. Buy IMX with Huobi today Share this article Categories Analysis