IMX surge by 10% after the WAGMI NFT launch on Immutable X
$MCADE presale is now live!
Start
$MCADE presale is now live!
Start
Home Latest Cryptocurrency News IMX surge by 10% after the WAGMI NFT launch on Immutable X

IMX surge by 10% after the WAGMI NFT launch on Immutable X

By Hassan Maishera - min read

  • IMX is the best performer amongst the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap today.

  • IMX could break past the $0.50 resistance level in the next few hours.

  • The total crypto market cap slowly moves to $810 billion.

WAGMI Games launches its NFT on Immutable X

The Immutable X team announced via Twitter on Monday that the WAGMI Games Comic Book NFT VOL. 1 is now live on its blockchain. The collection contains 5,973 unique Comic Book NFTs designed for the web3 gaming community.

Following this latest cryptocurrency news, IMX, the native coin of the Immutable X network, has rallied by 10% in the last 24 hours. Hence, outperforming the other cryptocurrencies in the top 100 list.

At press time, the price of Immutable X stands at $0.457 and looks likely to move past the $0.050 resistance level soon. The positive performance comes as the broader crypto market continues its slow recovery.

The total crypto market cap stands at $810 billion, up by less than 1% in the last 24 hours. Ether has added more than 2% to its value and is finally trading above $1,200 again.

Key levels to watch

The IMX/USD 4-hour chart has turned bullish as Immutable X has been outperforming the broader cryptocurrency market over the past few hours. The technical indicators show that IMX could rally higher soon.

IMX/USD Chart By TradingView

 

The MACD line crossed into the positive zone a few hours ago, indicating that the bulls are currently in charge of the IMX market. The 14-day RSI of 67 shows that IMX is heading toward the overbought region if the positive momentum is maintained.

If the bulls remain in charge, IMX could break past the $0.50 resistance level in a few hours. It could need the support of the broader cryptocurrency market to attempt the $0.584 resistance level for the first time in six weeks. 

Where to buy Immutable X now

Huobi

Start Your Cryptocurrency Journey Today. Huobi Global has a variety of features that make it an ideal place to buy and sell digital asset.

Buy IMX with Huobi today

Share this article
Categories
Analysis
Continue loading