WAGMI Games launches its NFT on Immutable X

The Immutable X team announced via Twitter on Monday that the WAGMI Games Comic Book NFT VOL. 1 is now live on its blockchain. The collection contains 5,973 unique Comic Book NFTs designed for the web3 gaming community.

Following this latest cryptocurrency news , IMX, the native coin of the Immutable X network, has rallied by 10% in the last 24 hours. Hence, outperforming the other cryptocurrencies in the top 100 list.

At press time, the price of Immutable X stands at $0.457 and looks likely to move past the $0.050 resistance level soon. The positive performance comes as the broader crypto market continues its slow recovery.

The total crypto market cap stands at $810 billion, up by less than 1% in the last 24 hours. Ether has added more than 2% to its value and is finally trading above $1,200 again.

Key levels to watch

The IMX/USD 4-hour chart has turned bullish as Immutable X has been outperforming the broader cryptocurrency market over the past few hours. The technical indicators show that IMX could rally higher soon.

The MACD line crossed into the positive zone a few hours ago, indicating that the bulls are currently in charge of the IMX market. The 14-day RSI of 67 shows that IMX is heading toward the overbought region if the positive momentum is maintained.

If the bulls remain in charge, IMX could break past the $0.50 resistance level in a few hours. It could need the support of the broader cryptocurrency market to attempt the $0.584 resistance level for the first time in six weeks.

