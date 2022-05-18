Internet Computer price prediction: Is ICP a good investment?

The Internet Computer (ICP/USD) price moved sideways as the consolidation in the cryptocurrency industry continued. The token is trading at $8, which is about 36% above the lowest level last week. It remains about 98% below its all-time high, bringing its total market cap to about $1.8 billion.

Will ICP bounce back?

Internet Computer is a blockchain project that was launched in 2021 by Dfinity, a Swiss-based organization. The platform’s goal is to form a foundation of web 3.0 by helping developers build quality applications.

Its platform has better features than other blockchains like Ethereum and Solana. For example, its data storage costs are about $0.46 GB per month, which is about 100,000x lower than that of Solana. At the same time, its decentralized applications run 100% on-chain and are owned by DAOs.

According to the developers, its ecosystem has become popular among creators. Some of the most popular applications built using Internet Computer are Fleek, OpenChat, Internet Identity, and Motoko Playground among others. They believe that more developers will embrace the platform in the future.

While activity in the Internet Computer blockchain is rising, the ICP price has not performed equally well. It has lost over 98% of its value and is now the 40th biggest project in the world.

There are several reasons why the ICP price has lagged the market. First, investors have not embraced the coin after its crash that happened shortly after its launch. Second, there are concerns about the competitive nature of the industry. Some of the most notable players it is competing with include Avalanche, Solana, and even Ethereum.

Further, like other cryptocurrencies, investors are afraid of the hawkish stance of the Federal Reserve. The bank has committed to continue hiking interest rates in its bid to fight inflation. Further, the recent crash of Terra LUNA has not helped ICP and other coins.

Internet Computer price prediction

On the four-hour chart, we see that the ICP price has been in a strong downward trend in the past few weeks. It fell to a low of $5.87 during the Terra LUNA bloodbath that happened last week. It has remained below the descending trendline that is shown in purple. The coin has also declined below the 25-day and 50-day moving averages.

Therefore, the path of the least resistance for Internet Computer price is lower, with the next key support level being at $5.50.