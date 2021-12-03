The live Beam price today is just under $0.80 with a 24-hour trading volume of $181 million. Beam is up almost 31% in the last 24 hours. Should you invest in BEAM? Read on to find out all about the best places to buy BEAM today.

Top places to buy BEAM now

What is BEAM?

BEAM is a confidential decentralized finance (DeFi) platform that runs on a combination of two blockchain protocols (LelantusMW and Mimblewimble). In the early years of the industry, transactions with public-blockchain cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) were thought to be untraceable.

With developments in blockchain analysis, it became clear that transactions can actually be traced back to the senders, posing a great threat to users' privacy. To solve this issue, BEAM came up with innovative ways of increasing the anonymity of transactions, address balances and user identities.

Should I buy BEAM today?

The issue of privacy is becoming more and more controversial and BEAM stands to make gains as a protocol attempting to improve it. Exercise caution and don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

BEAM price prediction

Wallet Investor forecasts a long-term increase of BEAM’s price. They predict it will be $1.70 in 2026, more than double what it is now. If you invest $100 in BEAM now, you will get a maximum of $230 in 2026.

BEAM on social media