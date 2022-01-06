EverBNB is a BNB reflection token running on Binance Smart Chain. It bills itself as the fastest way to earn BNB. It is trading for $0.0018 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.3 million. It has lost 3.35% of its value today.

This article has everything you might want to know about EverBNB: what it is, is it a good investment, and the best places to buy EverBNB today if you choose.

Top places to buy EverBNB now

As EVERBNB is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase EVERBNB using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy EVERBNB right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy BNB on a regulated exchange or broker, like Binance ›

We suggest Binance because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your BNB to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the SushiSwap DEX

Head to SushiSwap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your BNB for EVERBNB

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including EVERBNB.

What is EverBNB?

Reflection tokens are cryptocurrencies that reward holders by employing a mechanism in which transactions are taxed and a percentage of the tax charged is redistributed to holders of the token. Also, since holders are rewarded with new tokens, the mechanism incentivises investors to hold onto their tokens long-term. With EverBNB, you hold tokens and get rewarded in BNB on every transaction. With the auto-claim feature, you will receive BNB automatically in your wallet.

The tax distribution is as follows: 5% to holders, 5% buyback, and 3% liquidity.

Should I buy EverBNB today?

EverBNB has its pluses and minuses. The mechanism of reflection tokens increases the number of ways investors can earn in DeFi. Holders can earn rewards on their tokens while using them for staking and in other ways to earn passive income. On the other hand, most projects currently utilising reflection mechanisms are meme coins and don’t have a sound business model. The high transaction fees of most reflection tokens make them a bad choice for transactions.

EverBNB price prediction

Digital Coin Price makes a positive prediction. EverBNB will increase to $0.007 as a bare minimum in the future. The highest price of EverBNB in the future will be up to $0.008. A year from now, 1 EverBNB can go up to $0.003, which is almost twice what it’s currently worth.

