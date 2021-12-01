The live Ocean Protocol price today is $1.27 with a 24-hour trading volume of $438.7 million. Ocean Protocol is up 12.76% in the last 24 hours. Here’s everything you need to know about the token, including where to buy OCEAN.

What is OCEAN?

Ocean Protocol is a blockchain-based ecosystem that allows individuals and businesses to easily unlock the value of their data and monetize it through the use of ERC-20 based datatokens. Through Ocean Protocol, publishers can monetize their data while preserving privacy and control, whereas consumers can now access datasets that were previously unavailable or difficult to find. These datasets can be discovered on the Ocean Market, where they can be purchased and later consumed or sold.

Should I buy OCEAN today?

According to Wallet Investor, OCEAN can be a profitable investment. More details are provided in the next section. Still, do take all predictions with a grain of salt and don’t rely on even the most touted industry expert. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

OCEAN price prediction

Wallet Investor expected a long-term increase in the OCEAN price. They predict it will reach $3 in five years. An investment until 2026 will yield revenue of around +138%. If you put in $100 in OCEAN now, it might reach $238 in 5 years.

