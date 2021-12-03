Poocoin peaked at over $8 in May this year, followed by a dramatic drop. However, it’s been surprisingly stable since, trading at $2.26. Poocoin is up 1.36% in the last 24 hours. This Binance Smart Chain token is as reliable and foreseeable as the very thing it was named after. Want to know where to buy Poocoin? Read on to find out. We have all the wheres and hows for you.

Top places to buy POOCOIN now

As POOCOIN is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase POOCOIN using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy POOCOIN right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy BNB on a regulated exchange or broker, like Binance ›

We suggest Binance because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your BNB to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the SushiSwap DEX

Head to SushiSwap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your BNB for POOCOIN

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including POOCOIN.

What is POOCOIN?

The PooCoin app provides chart and portfolio management for the Binance Smart Chain and aims to improve on existing DEXs in several ways. It mainly aims to rival Uniswap, used for trading coins on Ethereum, and PancakeSwap, used for trading coins on BSC. Both these decentralized exchanges have native analytics interfaces but are limited in functionality according to the makers of PooCoin. They also believe the DEXs do a poor job of showing price movements or individual transactions.

Should I buy POOCOIN today?

Despite its unfortunate name, it can be a promising investment. Take all price predictions with a grain of salt. It’s very difficult to make an accurate one, especially long term.

POOCOIN price prediction

Price Prediction is bullish on the coin. According to the platform, the price of PooCoin will be at least $3.35 in 2022. It can go up to a maximum of $4.10. In 2023, the price of PooCoin is anticipated to reach a minimum of $5 and a maximum of $6. The following year, their technical analysis shows it could go up to as much as $8.66.

