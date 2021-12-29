RichQuack is a hyper deflationary token that generates automatic liquidity, which in turn pays out static rewards to holders. It’s a new coin based on an interesting premise. Does it have promise? If you want to know more about it, including whether you should buy RichQuack, you’d be happy to know we wrote this article with you in mind.

Top places to buy RichQuack now

As QUACK is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase QUACK using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy QUACK right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy BNB on a regulated exchange or broker, like Binance ›

You'll need to create your wallet on a regulated exchange or broker to purchase BNB first.

2. Send your BNB to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the SushiSwap DEX

Head to SushiSwap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your BNB for QUACK

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including QUACK.

What is RichQuack?

RichQuack is a meme token on Binance Smart Chain, which aims to pay out rewards to holders by “frictionless yield generation”. Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holder's balance. RichQuack is aimed at providing its holders with a chance to make money, by investing, building, holding and winning.

It wants to achieve that by building a community of people with a common goal that are ready to work hard and contribute towards it.

The protocol generates frictionless yield by applying a 12% fee for each transaction. 4% of each transaction is distributed to holders, and another 4% is provided to the QUACK/BNB liquidity pool. 2% goes to pump and burn wallets to create “an ever rising price floor”, and 2% goes to the marketing and developer wallet.

Should I buy RichQuack today?

While cryptos are highly volatile in and of themselves, meme coins are particularly risky to invest in. You can make a lot of money, but you can lose a lot just as easily.

RichQuack price prediction

Wallet Investor advises against investing in this coin. According to their forecast system, QUACK is a bad long-term (1-year) investment. Its price will not change, which means an investment made now will be devalued in the future.

