IoTeX up 111.6% so far today: Here’s where to buy IOTX

The live IoTeX price today is $0.161871 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2,505,515,809. Some exchanges for trading in IoTeX are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, Mandala Exchange, Huobi Global, and Upbit.

Top places to buy IOTX token now

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy IOTX with Binance today

What is IOTX token

Starting as an open-source project in 2017, IoTeX is a decentralized platform and an open ecosystem where people and AI-powered devices can interact with free will, guaranteed trust, and under properly designed economic incentives.

Should I buy IOTX token today?

IoTeX could be a good investment. It serves all kinds of machines, ranging from autonomous vehicles to smart home devices. The platform has developed and launched a fast, high-performance, and EVM-compatible blockchain that ensures scalability and flexibility for various applications.

IOTX token price prediction

The bullish price prediction is in the range of $0.1 to $0.19. A very bullish outlook is for $0.3. The bearish market price prediction for 2021 is $0.043.

IOTX token on social media

https://twitter.com/iotex_io?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor