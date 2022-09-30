Is Filecoin’s FIL a good buy ahead of the FVM launch?

Filecoin price mirrored that of other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Litecoin. FIL was trading at $6 on Friday, which is slightly above its year-to-date low of $4.9. It has crashed by more than 84% this year, making it one of the worst performers in the cryptocurrency industry.

Filecoin is still growing

Filecoin is a leading blockchain project that seeks to solve some of the biggest challenges in the tech industry. The platform helps to simplify the file storage industry that is now dominated by a few large companies like Microsoft and Google.

Filecoin makes it possible for anyone with a computer or smartphone to share their storage and then receive compensation. These users are paid using FIL, the native token for the ecosystem.

According to the developers, the number of people using the platform to store files and provide data is increasing. There are now over 20,000 such users who are storing more than 50 million data objects. At the same time, the number of developers using the network has risen to over 7,000. Most of these developers are from the United States, South Korea, and Hong Kong.

The next major catalyst for Filecoin is the upcoming upgrade that will introduce the Filecoin Virtual Machine (FVM). The upgrade, which will happen in early next year, will be a virtual computer that developers can use to build their applications.

Still, there are concerns about the future of Filecoin and other similar decentralized storage platforms. For one, most people and companies find using centralized platforms like AWS and Azure being fine.

Another challenge is that many file storage providers could find it difficult to be paid in FIL. Unlike stablecoins, the cryptocurrency is highly volatile and has lost more than 80% of its value this year.

Filecoin price prediction

The daily chart shows that the FIL price has been in a tight range in the past few days. As a result, it is consolidating at the 25-day and 50-day moving averages. It has formed a head and shoulders pattern whose neckline is at $4.95.

At the same time, the MACD and the Awesome Oscillator are hovering at their neutral levels. Therefore, there is a likelihood that the coin will have a bearish breakout. This view will be confirmed if the coin manages to move below the important support at $4.95.