Is it safe to buy Kadena as the rebound accelerates?

Kadena is a blazingly fast Ethereum rival that handles over 450k transactions per second.

Its price has rebounded in the past few weeks as cryptocurrencies rebound.

Kadena price has been in a strong bullish trend in the past few days as investors bought the coin’s dip. The coin surged to a high of $1.2472, the highest level since November 15. It has jumped by more than 200% from the lowest level this year. So, is it safe to buy Kadena ?

What is Kadena and is it a good buy?

Kadena is a leading proof-of-work (PoW) layer-1 network that makes it easy for developers to build decentralized applications. It is an Ethereum rival that was created by two ex-JP Morgan employees.

Kadena is known for several key reasons. First, it is a proof-of-work blockchain like Bitcoin and Litecoin. This means that new coins are validated through mining. While PoW is not an environment-friendly process, Kadena’s developers believe that their technology has lower emissions than other networks.

Second, Kadena is known for the speed of its transaction. While Ethereum handles less than 20 transactions per second (TPS), Kadena handles over 450k. This makes it one of the fastest network in the blockchain industry.

Further, Kadena launched Kadena Eco in 2022 to incentivize developers to the network. Kadena Eco is a $100 million grant program that provides funding to developers who are building projects in the network.

Kadena’s ecosystem is relatively small but its developers hope that it will keep growing. According to DeFi Llama, the network has a total value locked (TVL) of over $9.1 million, with Kaddex having dominance of 82%. At its peak, it had a TVL of over $31 million.

Kadena price has rallied because of the upcoming news and milestones in the network In a tweet, the developers said that they will unveil new Kadena Eco grantees announcements and a roadmap upgrade.

Still, the biggest challenge that Kadena faces is that its industry is getting competitive, with projects like BNB and Tron having a substantial market share.

Kadena price forecast

Kadena chart by TradingView

The four-hour chart shows that the KDA price has been in a strong bullish trend in the past few weeks. In this period, the coin has rallied above the 25-day and 50-day moving averages while the MACD has moved above the neutral level.

Kadena’s current price is at the highest point since November 27 while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been in a bullish trend. Therefore, Kadena price will likely continue rising as buyers target the key resistance level at $1.200.