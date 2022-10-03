Few crypto market watchers have missed the viral campaign to get LUNC listed on Coinbase. Its price reached a peak in the morning of October 2. What direction will it take?

Look no further than this short article for all the details about LUNC: what it is, is it worth investing in, and the best places to buy LUNC now.

What is LUNC?

LUNC is the token of Terra Classic, a blockchain protocol that uses fiat-pegged stablecoins to power price-stable global payments systems.

The Terra ecosystem collapsed in May this year, leading to a fork, when a new version of Luna was launched.

The creators implemented the Terra Ecosystem Revival Plan 2, under which two Luna token versions were created.

Should I buy LUNC today?

Nothing can substitute doing your own research. Any investment decision you make should be based on your market expertise, your attitude to risk, and the features and spread of your portfolio. Also, consider how you would feel about losing money.

LUNC price prediction

Telegaon predicts that the token will trade between $0.009 and $0.03 a year or two from now. At the time of writing, its price was $0.00032.

After analyzing LUNC’s historical performance, other market insiders predict that its average price in 2024 will be $0.015.

