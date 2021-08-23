Dogecoin challenger Republic of Dogs (ROD) is up by 106% today, capping off a near-700% rise over the last week

Republic of Dogs has been registering gains steadily over the last week after the token launched last Sunday. Up by 680% after week one, Republic of Dogs is currently stealing the limelight from other dog-based coins such as Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Floki Inu. The meme token also has a charity aspect to it, and the ROD website claims that funds will be donated to charities that feed and rescue dogs.

If you missed the boat for Dogecoin or Shiba Inu, you’ll want to have a look at ROD—don’t risk missing out again! Read on to find the best place to buy Republic of Dogs.

How & where to buy Republic of Dogs in the UK and elsewhere

If you want to buy ROD tokens, you’ll need to sign up with a suitable broker or cryptocurrency exchange. We’ve shortlisted two of the most reputable and reliable platforms for you, to help you invest safely and easily. Sign up and verify your account to get started, then make a deposit in your local currency. Once your deposit has been received, you can start investing in the top coins with no delay.

What is Republic of Dogs?

Republic of Dogs is a hybrid charity-meme coin that aims to both reward investors with enormous profits and make the world a better place by donating to canine charities. The coin taps into the proven ability of dogs to suck in investment, following in the footsteps of tokens like Shiba Inu and Dogecoin.

Should I buy ROD today?

These meme coins have a tendency to go viral, spreading like wildfire via social media and word of mouth. Early investors in such projects have been known to see returns of several thousand per cent, and if ROD can court celebrity endorsements in the manner of DOGE and SHIB, its viral nature could run wild, taking the price to the moon.

This article is informational only — none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.