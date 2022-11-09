Cryptocurrencies continue to slide in a new week despite enthusiasm settling in previously. Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD) is one such cryptocurrency that posted massive gains. That allowed SHIB to overcome $0.000012 resistance, a key level that has always been watched as a price pivot. Consequently, SHIB went higher to a nearly 3-month high of $0.000015 on October 29.

At $0.000010, SHIB has suddenly become bearish. That comes after a key technical level at $0.000012 failed to hold. The losses come amid concerns about huge amounts of SHIB being moved from the embattled FTX exchange. Etherscan data showed that whales transferred almost 1.5 trillion SHIB from the FTX exchange. The movement coincided with a nearly 10% price decline in SHIB on the same day.

SHIB slides below the $0.000012 support as weakness mounts

Source – TradingView

A technical outlook shows SHIB trending down after bulls failed to hold firm the $0.000012 level. The price has also lost the 20-day and 50-day moving averages, underlining increasing bear pressure.

The relative strength index shows a sharp selloff. The token is yet to hit the oversold levels, with the reading below the midpoint.

What next for SHIB?

Shiba Inu is currently under the control of bears. A weak momentum and bearish indicators reinforce a further drop in the price.

The area around $0.000008 is the next to watch should bulls fail to arrest the current weakness in SHIB. If bulls enter positions, SHIB price could rise to find resistance at $0.000012 again. A potential bullish momentum will be confirmed by a price recovery above the $0.000012 resistance.

Buyers should keep off SHIB for now until a proper bull confirmation. However, surprise recoveries on new developments should be monitored as SHIB is already known for that.

