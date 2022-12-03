Solana token fell the most in November

Social metrics are negative for the cryptocurrency

SOL has been consolidating for weeks and faces further downside

Solana (SOL/USD) was one of the worst-performing cryptocurrencies in November. The cryptocurrency came from a high of $38 on November 5 but now trades at just$13.55. The losses came in the wake of the FTX collapse. However, for almost three weeks, SOL has been consolidating at or above $13. Does this signal the entry of buyers?

Solana’s consolidation comes amid a troubling on-chain activity. According to Santiment data, Solana’s spot and futures markets are struggling, with the trade volumes at monthly lows. As of December 2, the open interest on Solana was $208.9 million, a decline of 1.25%.

Besides, short-position trades were active on Solana, with the funding rates remaining in the negative territory. Further indications were that there were more long liquidations ($207,000) than short liquidations ($89,000) worth of SOL.

Clearly, the data is against SOL. Social metrics show limited upside, with the sentiment negative. Consequently, the latest consolidation may signal sellers’ exhaustion rather than buyers’ entry. A break to the downside would welcome a lower price for SOL.

SOL consolidates at $13 amid bearish momentum

SOL/USD Chart by TradingView

Technically, SOL is bearish in the longer-term outlook. The RSI is escaping the oversold level but still remains way below the midpoint. A slight recovery saw SOL move to the 20-day MA, but the price upside is still muted.

When to buy SOL?

Solana’s price is still bearish. Investors looking to buy SOL should wait for the bear market to subside before scooping the token. A break below the consolidation zone could see SOL hit single-digit prices.

Where to buy SOL

eToro

eToro offers a wide range of cryptos, such as Bitcoin, XRP and others, alongside crypto/fiat and crypto/crypto pairs. eToro users can connect with, learn from, and copy or get copied by other users.

Buy SOL with eToro today Disclaimer

Binance

Binance is one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world. It is better suited to more experienced investors and it offers a large number of cryptocurrencies to choose from, at over 600. Binance is also known for having low trading fees and a multiple of trading options that its users can benefit from, such as; peer-to-peer trading, margin trading and spot trading.

Buy SOL with Binance today