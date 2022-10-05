Stellar Lumens has posted 7% gains in a week.

The cryptocurrency trades near the lowest levels in nearly two years.

XLM, Stellar Lumens native token, is recovering but faces a likely resistance.

Stellar Lumens XLM/USD has added 7% in the past one week. We remain in a large bear market, suggesting that the cryptocurrency is on its way to recovery. The gains are driven by momentum rather than market developments.

Stellar Lumens claims to be an open network for transactions involving all forms of money. The network is designed to connect financial entities and people across the world.

The potential for growth of Stellar Lumens caught the eye of investors in 2021. The token capped a high of nearly $0.8 in May 2021 from merely $0.11 at the start of the year. However, a crypto crash this year has forced XLM to near the lows at the beginning of 2021.

Stellar Lumens initiates recovery but faces a resistance

Source – TradingView

A technical outlook of XLM shows a moving average crossover. The short-term 20-day moving average has recovered above the 50-day moving average. A bullish MACD crossover also reinforces a bullish view of cryptocurrency. However, the momentum is still weak.

Thoughts on XLM

Technical indicators remain bullish on Stellar Lumens. The cryptocurrency has room for further upside. However, $0.12 is a key resistance to watch.

If XLM is to remain bullish, buyers must overcome the $0.12 resistance. The level has contained the price since June making it important for price action traders. If bulls outwit bears at the resistance, it could set XLM to the next resistance at $0.14.