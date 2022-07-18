Is the FTT token a buy after rising past a resistance zone?

FTX crypto exchange has remained highly stable in the wake of a market crash

FTX’s native token FTT is bullish, adding more than 16% in a week

FTT has broken a key resistance, and buyers could be preparing to add positions

FTX crypto exchange’s token FTT/USD is bullish. The token was up by 4.43% in the last 24 hours, taking total gains in the week to 16.41%. Investors should take note that the token has blasted a key resistance and is aiming higher.

As most cryptocurrencies stumbled recently, fears spread across the sector. Some crypto exchanges, starring a possible liquidity crisis, announced cost-cutting measures. That saw exchanges such as Crypto.com announce a reduction of staff to stay liquid.

However, FTX crypto exchange liquidity remained intact. Its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, even hinted at bailing out struggling crypto firms. It reassured investors that FTX remained stable. This could have ignited interest in its crypto token FTT.

FTT embarks on a bullish breakout as price turns bullish

Source -TradingView

Technically, the FTT token has breached a key resistance at $28. The breakout happened after the cryptocurrency remained bullish for the past week. We now need to wait for the closure of the daily candlestick to confirm a bullish move. If the candlestick collapses below the $28 level, the price could slide. However, the crypto sentiment remains strong, and FTT could already be embarking on a bullish push.

Investors can buy FTT after the confirmation of the bullish momentum. The next key level to watch will be $32.5.

Concluding thoughts

FTT is bullish as crypto sentiment improves. The crypto is backed by Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX Exchange. FTX has been strong in the wake of a crypto crash. FTT will continue rising if a clear breakout above the $28 resistance occurs.