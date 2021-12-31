Is Verasity the future of advertising? Top places to buy VRA

The Verasity ecosystem aims to build a fair system for creators to earn from their work and for advertisers to gain value for their ad spend. If you want to know the details about Verasity, including the best places to buy VRA now, you’ve come to the right place.

Top places to buy VRA now

As VRA is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase VRA using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy VRA right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

We suggest eToro because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for VRA

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including VRA.

What is VRA?

Verasity features a proof-of-value (PoV) protocol, product layers, and a pro-gaming streaming platform called esportfightclub.com, which features PUBG Mobile and other esports tournaments. According to the official whitepaper, this is VRA’s most important use case. The platform brings all of Verasity’s products together into one platform, which Verasity owns and controls.

Advertisers are not willing to spend as much money on current advertising platforms like Google and Facebook because they are not confident that humans are looking at all. Verasity’s proof-of-view protocol layer technology detects and eliminates fraud in real time. It uses over 200 touchpoints to ascertain whether humans or bots are watching a video. Verasity also hopes to expand its proof-of-view technology and data storage technology to non-fungible tokens.

Should I buy VRA today?

Even the best price predictions can be off the mark despite analysts’ best efforts. Take them as someone’s informed and professional opinion only.

VRA price prediction

Wallet Investor predicts Verasity’s price can go up to $0.088 in one year, more than twice its current price. The one-year earning potential is 143%. In five years, 1 VRA will change hands for $0.27.

VRA on social media