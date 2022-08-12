Bitcoin evangelist Jack Mallers’ Bitcoin payments app Strike has launched its eagerly awaited Visa card. The Card will allow users to make direct deposits, buy bitcoin, pay in bitcoin, use Apple Pay and Google Pay to spend funds, send and receive money, and earn rewards.

Strike is a Lightning Network-built payment app that allows users to make payments and earn rewards on spending.

The launched Visa Card duped Strike Card, will be availed to all those who register for the waitlist in the Strike app.

Strike in an announcement said:

“The Strike Card is here! A Visa card with real rewards for the real world. You can now take Strike anywhere and earn rewards on everyday spending. Join the waitlist in your Strike app for early access as we begin rolling out the card to everyone.”

Combining traditional and crypto payments experience

The Strike payment app combines traditional and crypto payment experiences with instant rewards for spending.

Strike Card users will not be charged any additional fees when using the card and will rather get instant rewards on every spending.

Additionally, Strike has proposed to send 1% of all the profits made by Strike Card to an open-source Bitcoin development that is likely to drive more bitcoin adoption across the globe.

Strike said:

“Funding Bitcoin with every swipe. Putting our money where our vision is.”

Strike will also offer additional rewards to those who refer friends and family for the Visa Card.