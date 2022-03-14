Over the last few months or so, Jasmy Coin (JASMY) has largely been on a strong bearish trend. The coin has tried several times to build some upward momentum but has failed in most attempts. So, what does the future hold for JASMY investors? Here are some highlights:

The coin is currently closing in on its all-time low.

JASMY has also fallen nearly 100% from its all-time highs.

At press time, Jasmy Coin (JASMY) was trading $0.01266

Data Source: Tradingview

Jasmy Coin (JASMY) – The future prediction

The broader crypto market has of course slumped and many coins have posted losses. But Jasmy Coin (JASMY) has been on another bearish level. The coin is in fact nearing all-time lows right now. It has also crashed massively from the previous ATH.

Jasmy Coin (JASMY) also remains lower than its 25-day simple moving average. All these signs point to a continued bearish outlook in the near term. But perhaps one sign of optimism is the fact that the Relative Strength Index has moved to the oversold territory. This could suggest that perhaps Jasmy Coin (JASMY) has fallen to the limit and the only way now is up.

The next key support for the Japanese token will be $0.010. We expect the coin to hit that level before it finds another leg up. But any bullish surge could find significant challenges breaking above the $0.02 mark. At press time, Jasmy Coin (JASMY) was trading $0.012.

Jasmy Coin (JASMY) – Is it a good buy?

Well, it's surprising to see Jasmy Coin (JASMY) bottoming like this. It is after all a very decent project that looks to provide a simple way for businesses and individuals to monetize data.

Although there are still other projects like Ocean Protocol that are doing well in this area, Jasmy Coin (JASMY) still remains a solid option. It could be a great option to purchase, especially now that it’s completely bottomed.