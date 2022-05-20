Jasmy Coin price prediction: Will ‘Japan’s Bitcoin’ Recover?

The Jasmy Coin price has lost its momentum in the past few weeks as concerns in the cryptocurrency industry continue. The token is trading at $0.01120, which is about 96% below its all-time high. Its performance has mirrored that of other large and small cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Dogecoin.

Jasmy loses momentum

Jasmy Coin is a relatively small blockchain project that was started by former senior executives at Sony, one of the biggest firms globally. It is popularly known as Japan’s Bitcoin.

Jasmy describes itself as a platform in the Internet of Things (IoT) space. Precisely, it helps companies and individuals manage their data well. The developers also hope to become leading players in the metaverse industry. They recently launched their metaverse fund that will fund developers in the space.

Jasmy is still in its early days and has managed to make partnerships with some of the biggest companies in Japan.

There are several reasons why the JASMY price has dropped sharply in the past few months. First, as you have seen in the crypto market, this decline has been across the board. This means that all coins, including giants like Bitcoin and Ethereum have all declined sharply. Historically, cryptocurrencies tend to be highly correlated.

Second, being a small coin that is not offered broadly, Jasmy has suffered because of liquidity challenges. In other words, people are afraid of buying the coin because they are unsure about its future.

Further, there have been rising worries about monetary policy globally. The Ged has become one of the most hawkish central banks globally. Its officials have already committed to accelerating interest rate hikes in the coming months. Quantitative tightening is also on the table. Historically, risky assets like Jasmy coin tend to underperform in a period when the Fed is hiking interest rates.

Jasmy Coin price prediction

The four-hour chart shows that the Jasmy Coin price has been crawling back after falling to a record low last week. At the time, the coin fell to $0.0080. It then bounced back and reached a high of $0.015. The coin has remained below the declining trendline that is shown in red. It is also oscillating along the 25-period and 15-period moving averages.

Therefore, the outlook for the Jasmy Coin is bearish as long as it is below the descending trendline. A move above this weeks high of $0.015 will signal that bulls have prevailed and will push it to $0.020.