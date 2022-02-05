JUNO (JUNO) enters top 100 crypto rank and hits all-time highs in a recent bullish surge

JUNO (JUNO) network, a smart contract platform linked to the Cosmos ecosystem is now among the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap. The token has also hit and surged to an all-time high as it continues this incredible uptrend. Here are so notable highlights.

With a market cap of around $1 billion, JUNO (JUNO) is now ranked among the top 100 coins

At press time, the coin was trading at $26.36, up by nearly 22% in the last 24 hours.

JUNO (JUNO) has also managed to hit new all-time highs and is expected to maintain this growth in the coming days. Data Source: Coinmarketcap

JUNO (JUNO) – Price action and analysis

As a layer 1 smart contract network, JUNO (JUNO) is built to solve the inefficiencies and high costs of traditional blockchains. The network is built using the Cosmos SDK but offers scalable cross-chain capabilities.

At the time of writing, JUNO (JUNO) had surged by about 22% in a single day. It also follows other Cosmos-related tokens that have been basking on the green this week. For instance, Osmosis (OSMO), a Cosmos-based DEX for IBC token swaps, has also seen massive gains.

The JUNO (JUNO) surge is expected to continue in the coming days, and as sentiment in the broader market improves, the price could go even further above its new ATH.

Is JUNO (JUNO) a decent investment?

Layer 1 scalable solutions are really hot right now, and it's not hard to see why. People want faster, more efficient blockchains and these solutions help with that. The fact that JUNO (JUNO) is built on Cosmos gives it an edge.

Cosmos (ATOM) is one of the most exciting projects in blockchains today. So, for investors searching for real long-term value, there is no doubt that JUNO (JUNO) is a very decent acquisition.