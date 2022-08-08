Kadena price prediction: Is this the return of the raging bull?

Kadena price rebound accelerated on Monday as demand for the token continued rising. The KDA token jumped to a high of $2.42, which was the highest point since May 25th this year. It has risen by over 76% above the lowest point this year, bringing its total market cap to over $445 million.

KDA demand continues

Kadena is an upcoming blockchain project that seeks to become the best platform for developers to create decentralized applications. It was launched by a team of developers who helped to launch JP Morgan’s internal cryptocurrency.

Kadena is different from most other Ethereum rivals. For one, it is a proof-of-work blockchain, means that new coins are produced via mining. Kadena developers have created a situation where mining does not necessarily lead to more carbon emissions.

At the same time, Kadena is one of the fastest layer-1 blockchains in the world. According to its developers, Kadena can handle over 450,000 transactions per second (TPS). This is a notable figure since Visa and Mastercard handle less than 10,000 tps each. Solana handles 2,500 tps while Ethereum can process less than 25 tps.

Still, a major challenge for Kadena is that its ecosystem is still significantly tiny than that of its peers. According to DeFi Llama, the platform has just five DeFi applications that have a combined total value locked (TVL) of over $7.7 million.

The main reason why Kadena price is rising is that Kaddex, a new DEX launched in its platform has grown its TVL to over $4.4 million. This is a strong number considering that it was launched last week. Other Kadena DeFi apps with over $1 million in TVL are Babena and KDSwap.

The ecosystem will likely continue growing following the recent grants by Kadena Eco . Some of the top apps that received funding by Kadena are Electron Labs, Hypercent, and KDLaunch.

Kadena price prediction

The four-hour chart shows that the KDA price has been in a strong bullish trend in the past few weeks. As it climbed, it managed to move above the important resistance at $1.8785, which was the highest point on July 19th.

The coin has moved above the 25-day and 50-day moving averages while the MACD has moved above the neutral point. Therefore, the coin will likely keep rising as bulls target the next key resistance point at $2.75, which is about 16% above the current level.