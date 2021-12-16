Kadena surged 14% today: Here’s where to buy Kadena now

The live Kadena price today is $11.76 with a 24-hour trading volume of $62.5 million. The unique token is up 13.62% in the last 24 hours. Here are the best places to buy Kadena now – it can be a great investment.

Top places to buy Kadena now

What is Kadena?

Kadena has the only scalable layer 1 PoW blockchain along with Pact, the safest smart contract language. According to Kadena’s official website, Pact makes designing safer smart contracts effortless, whether you’re writing your first contract or launching your fiftieth dApp. By automatically detecting bugs, Pact frees you from the exploits you’ll face on Ethereum and other unsafe platforms. Kadena was created by two pseudonymous entities. They are said to have created JP Morgan’s first blockchain. One of them was tech lead for the SEC’s first Crypto Committee.

Should I buy Kadena today?

Before you decide to invest in Kadena, do some market research. If you take investment advice, do so with a grain of salt.

Kadena price prediction

Wallet Investor predicts the Kadena price will be $30 this time next year, more than double what it is now. The one-year earning potential comes to154%. In 5 years, Kadena will be worth $107.6.

Kadena on social media