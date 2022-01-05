Kava is skyrocketing, up 10% in 24 hours: top places to buy Kava now

Kava is a cross-chain DeFi lending platform that allows users to borrow USDX stablecoins and deposit a variety of cryptocurrencies to begin earning a yield. Kava is up 10.22% in the last 24 hours. If you want to know what Kava is, is it a good long term investment, and the best places to buy Kava now, look no farther than this guide.

What is Kava?

The Kava DeFi hub operates like a decentralized bank for digital assets, allowing users to access a range of decentralized financial services, including its native USD-pegged stablecoin USDX, as well as synthetics and derivatives. Through Kava, users are able to borrow USDX tokens by depositing collateral, effectively leveraging their exposure to crypto assets.

Built on the Cosmos blockchain, Kava makes use of a collateralized debt position (CDP) system to ensure stablecoin loans are always sufficiently collateralized. If a borrower fails to maintain their collateral above a required threshold, the Kava liquidator module will seize collateral from failing CDPs and send it to the auction module for sale.

In addition to Kava's USDX stablecoin, the Kava blockchain also includes the native KAVA token. This is a utility token used for voting on governance proposals and also functions as a reserve currency for when the system is undercollateralized.

Should I buy Kava today?

Before investing in Kava, read analysts’ opinions and market predictions and do in-depth market research. Never invest more than you can afford to lose and take investment advice with a grain of salt.

Kava price prediction

According to TradingBeasts, Kava is a poor investment. They predict Kava will drop from its current price of $4.82 to $3.53 by the end of 2023.

