Klaytn Foundation awards over $1 million to winners of its web3 hackathon

The inaugural winners of the Klathn Foundation’s web3 hackathon have received more than $1 million in grants.

Klaytn Foundation, the non-profit overseeing growth of the Klaytn ecosystem , announced on Monday, November 21st, that it had issued more than $1 million to winners of its inaugural web3 hackathon.

In a press release shared with Coinjournal, the foundation added that the winners walked away with over $1 million in prizes, sponsor bounty challenges, and grant and incubation opportunities.

The inaugural Klaymakers22 hackathon was launched to celebrate the web3 innovations being fostered on the EVM-equivalent network. Asides from engaging the existing web3 developers, the Klaytn Foundation’s hackathon served to onboard web2 developers to build use cases on Klaytn.

The foundation added that Klaymakers22 provided free business and technical workshops with a total attendance count of 22,948, access to Klaytn’s developer community via Discord, as well as 6 additional bounty challenges sponsored by Klaymakers22 hackathon partners.

While commenting on this latest cryptocurrency news , Dr. Sangmin Seo, Representative Director of the Klaytn Foundation, said:

“Our vision for Klaymakers22 has always been to grow the vibrancy of Klaytn’s developer community, convening bright minds worldwide to solve real-world problems. Through Klaymakers22, we’re pleased to incubate new ideas and provide a safe, helpful environment to turn such ideas into reality. We look forward to seeing how our winning projects will scale, contributing to the ease of building on Klaytn.”

A total of 174 submissions were made by teams building on Klaytn between August 29 and October 14. The foundation announced 12 winners on November 18. The winners offered a wide range of use cases ranging from decentralised art generation to DAO creation and management without the need for prerequisite coding knowledge.

Three of the winners, alongside an additional 7 teams, received special mention for winning the bounty challenges, the foundation added.

Klaytn Foundation partnered with Dorahacks, a leading global hackathon company, to launch Klaymakers22.

Steve Ngok, Partner, DoraHacks, commented that:

“We are glad to join forces with Klaytn Foundation to support innovation, fund exciting ideas, and help global developers build their startups in Web3. We hope the teams graduating from Klaymakers22 will play essential roles in the Klaytn ecosystem. We look forward to extending our collaboration and introducing the powerful features of the Klaytn network and the strong support from the Klaytn ecosystem to more brilliant teams in the near future.”

Klaytn is a public blockchain focused on the metaverse, gamefi, and the creator economy.

Meanwhile, DoraHacks is the global hacker movement and one of the most active Web3 developer incentive platforms