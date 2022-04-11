KNC is surging today, up 17% and counting: Top places to buy KNC

KNC is the token of Kyber Network, which underwent expansion to ten different blockchains, integrated with Uniswap v3 and took part in Avalanche’s new developer incentive. This led to 50% price increase of Kyber Network’s KNC token yesterday.

It continued to rally today, up around 17% at the time of writing. This brief guide has everything you need to know about Kyber Network and KNC, including whether and where to buy KNC if you choose.

Top places to buy KNC now

As KNC is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase KNC using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy KNC right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for KNC

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including KNC.

What is KNC?

KNC is the token of Kyber Network, a hub of liquidity protocols that aggregates liquidity from various sources to provide secure and instant transactions on any decentralized application (DApp).

The main goal of Kyber Network is to enable DeFi DApps, decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and other users easy access to liquidity pools that provide the best rates.

All transactions on Kyber are on-chain, which means they can be easily verified using any Ethereum block explorer.

Projects can build on top of Kyber to utilize all the services offered by the protocol, such as the instant settlement of tokens, liquidity aggregation, and a customizable business model.

Kyber looks to solve the liquidity issue in the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry by allowing developers to build products and services without having to worry about liquidity for different needs.

Should I buy KNC today?

KNC can definitely be worth investing in if your timing is right. Unfortunately, this is often impossible to know in advance. Any investment decision should take your risk tolerance into account. Don’t take any price predictions at face value.

KNC price prediction

Wallet Investor expects a long-term increase; more specifically to $9.2 by April 2027. A 5-year investment will generate revenue of around +250%. If you invest $100 in it now, you will have $350 in 2027.

