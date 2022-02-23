Komodo continues to rally on multichain integration and NFT news: top places to buy Komodo

Komodo rallied on Monday despite the rest of the market taking major dips. Its price increased on news that it would integrate support for 13 blockchains. It also revealed plans for an NFT collection.

After a slight decline on Tuesday, Komodo continues to rally. This guide has all the info you need to decide if you should buy it now and where to buy Komodo.

Top places to buy Komodo now

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

What is Komodo?

Komodo describes itself as an open, composable multi-chain platform. With blockchain development roots going back to 2014, Komodo is reportedly one of the pioneers of multi-chain architecture in the blockchain space.

Komodo focuses on providing business-friendly blockchain solutions that are secure, scalable, interoperable, and adaptable.

Komodo's current technology suite, the Antara framework, offers tools for end-to-end blockchain development.

This includes a customizable, application-specific Smart Chain with a library of built-in modules and an open API for building blockchain-based applications.

Should I buy Komodo today?

Komodo can be a lucrative investment, but take the time to read at least several price predictions from leading analysts and do market research before making a commitment.

Komodo price prediction

Price Prediction is optimistic about Komodo. They forecast a minimum price of $1.08 next year. It could go up to $1.29, trading for $1.11 on average throughout the year.

In 2024, 1 KMD will change hands for at least $1.60. It can reach $1.88 with the average trading price of $1.64. It will break $2 the following year. The minimum it will change hands for in 2025 is $2.42.

Komodo on social media