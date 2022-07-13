KuCoin adjusts maker fee, 0.012% rebates on each maker order

Global crypto exchange KuCoin is adjusting its spot Market Maker fee, Coin Journal learned from a press release. They will amend their Market Maker Incentive Program effective July 15, after which market makers will get -0.012% off the fee, which is the best rebate across the whole market.

Rebates on all three market maker levels

KuCoin currently has three different market maker levels: S, A, and B. Each has a different fee structure. Level B market makers get 0.006% rebates, while level A and level S get 0.012% resp. 0.01%.

Market makers pay as little as 0.02% in Taker fees. Moreover, the new Market Maker Incentive Program enforces more reasonable rating rules to stimulate the growth and development of market makers.

KuCoin CEO Johnny Lyu commented:

KuCoin offers its 18 million users the highest liquidity and best trading experience. We look forward to cooperating with other leading market makers worldwide with the adjustment of KuCoin’s spot market maker fees and would like to further improve crypto market liquidity and help speed up the development of the crypto industry.

Market maker invitation bonus

KuCoin also introduced a Market Maker Invitation Bonus to motivate participants to invite more market makers to its platform. They are eligible to win rewards of up to 5,000 USDT. What’s more, newly registered market makers will not be subject to trading volume assessment in the first month.