KuCoin wants to offer its customers a smoot fiat-to-crypto payments experience, with zero fees and deep liquidity.

KuCoin, a global crypto trading platform offering more than 700 digital assets and accessible in 207 countries, has integrated major fiat-to-crypto payments gateway Legend Trading to bring its customers a new fiat on-ramp with zero fees.

A strategic partnership with Legend Trading

KuCoin’s integration of the fiat on-ramp provider follows a new strategic partnership between the two companies, which as reported, will see KuCoin customers seamlessly access crypto purchases via bank transfers.

Specifically, the partnership allows the exchange’s customers to buy and sell crypto with top fiat currencies such as USD, EUR, AUD and JPY.

The “People’s Exchange” is also using the collaboration to tap into Legend Trading’s institutional-grade technology to bring users a fiat on-ramp with not just zero fees, but also competitive pricing, deep liquidity and access to larger bank transfers.

KuCoin CEO Johnny Lyu said in a press release that the partnership with Legend Trading will help the exchange expand its services across the globe.

The KuCoin chief added that while the platform already supports more than 50 fiat currencies and 70+ payment methods, including VISA, Mastercard and PayPal, the partnership is a huge step as it adds another gateway to crypto newcomers.

According to Lyu, the collaboration offers the crypto community more trading options.

Legend Trading is a key crypto player

Legend Trading provides its fiat-to-crypto gateway solution to numerous companies within the crypto industry, including cryptocurrency exchanges, wallets, and banks.

The firm also operates an over-the-counter (OTC) service, offering deep liquidity for brokerage firms, investment advisors, corporations, and family offices among other clients.

The platform’s services allow integrations that support crypto buying and selling with credit card, debit card and bank transfer – which can be completed via seven major fiat currencies: USD, GBP, EUR, AUD, CAD, JPY and CHF.