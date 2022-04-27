KuCoin launches $100M Creators Fund

Leading crypto exchange KuCoin’s venture capital arm KuCoin Ventures and KuCoin NFT Marketplace-Windvane have launched a “Creators Fund” worth $100 million, Coin Journal learned from a press release.

The fund will support NFT projects in their early stages in areas such as arts, sports, celebrities, Asian culture, and more. 99 outstanding NFT creators will be invited to speed up Web3 growth by joining the Windvane NFT marketplace.

Windvane provides NFT minting, trade, and more

KuCoin’s decentralized NFT marketplace offers NFT minting, storing, trade, management, and many other services. It aims to be a comprehensive platform compatible with mainstream NFT blockchains like ETH, BSC, and FLOW.

Helping young artists and creators

The “Creators Fund” will help young artists showcase their talents publicly, building a much freer, more equal, and more democratic decentralized NFT marketplace. It will also provide innovative technology to facilitate NFT space development and help build a diverse Web 3 realm.

Windvane will support INOs (Initial NFT Offering) through KuCoin’s astounding traffic and assistance from KOLs and important hubs.

Johnny Lyu, the CEO of KuCoin, commented:

At the current stage of KuCoin’s comprehensive and in-depth expansion of the Web 3.0 and NFT fields and deepening the KuCoin ecosystem, the launch of a $100 million ‘Creators Fund’ will undoubtedly bring a strong impetus to our development process. The $100M ‘Creators Fund’ will support NFT creators and projects, which will further consolidate the metaverse infrastructure. We are pleased to see the rapid development of NFTs and their integration with sports, culture, games, celebrities, etc. KuCoin NFT Marketplace – Windvane would like to bridge Web 2.0 and Web 3.0 by supporting more creators to launch their NFTs or projects and creating a more integrated NFT world with a lower barrier to entry for users.

Justin Chou, KuCoin Ventures’ Chief Investment Officer, added:

KuCoin NFT Marketplace – Windvane is an emerging marketplace. With its user-first and community-driven mission, Windvane will support Web 3.0 creators globally to revolutionize the NFT industry. We are thrilled to partner with Windvane to launch the $100 Million ‘Creators Fund’, which we believe would benefit users, creators, communities, and project founders in the Web 3.0 world.