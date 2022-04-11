KuCoin listed Findora (FRA) today, the token of a public blockchain with programmable privacy and full EVM compatibility. The supported trading pair is FRA/USDT.

Deposits effective immediately

Deposits on the supported FRA network are effective immediately. Trading begins at 09:00 UTC tomorrow, April 12. Withdrawals will become possible at 10:00 UTC on April 13, 2022.

Details

The total supply of Findora is capped at 21 billion FRA. The issue price is $0.058. Findora uses the latest discoveries in zero-knowledge proofs and multi-party computation. This makes it possible for users to carry out private transactions with selective auditability.

The project was originally conceptualized as university cryptography research. It was launched to the public in 2021.

Benefits of Findora

This public, decentralized, multi-purpose transactional system allows users to operate over a ledger in a confidential, yet publicly auditable way. It hosts assets, transactions, and programmable contracts that guarantee privacy and compliance.

The blockchain runs on a decentralized network of operators not unlike Ethereum and Bitcoin. At the same time, it supports side ledgers, which a number of interoperable networks run.

A conventional financial institution can use these side ledgers to replace the infrastructure it is operating on. This platform can issue all kinds of assets. Its mission is to resolve the challenges related to digital asset support and diverse financial use cases.

The ecosystem is focused on retaining the transparency and public accessibility of other blockchain-based systems. It aims to achieve this privacy preserving transparency.

About KuCoin

KuCoin bills itself as a crypto exchange for, by, and of the people. It is leveraging cutting-edge technologies to create useful services to improve accessibility to the blockchain revolution.

The community KuCoin is helping develop will enable everyone to benefit from growth and to have their opinions heard.

KuCoin is creating an ecosystem around KuCoin Token (KCS), which will be the user’s guide into a flourishing decentralized world that all community members have helped build.