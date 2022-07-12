KuCoin partners with Coinrule for automated trading

KuCoin, a Seychelles-based cryptocurrency exchange launched in 2017, has announced its partnership with one of the leading automated crypto assets trading platforms, Coinrule, to offer automated trading to its users.

According to KuCoin’s official announcement, Coinrule will allow its traders to trade cryptos on KuCoin using its platform API by integrating the KuCoin spot market data. Soon, more KuCoin products like futures trading and margin trading are also expected to be supported on the network.

While commenting on the partnership, KuCoin CEO, Johnny Lyu said:

“As the ‘People’s Exchange’, KuCoin is committed to easy-to-use trading tools for users to bring crypto to mass adoption. And the partnership with Coinrule is a big step towards this.”

Coinrule CEO and Founder, Gabriele Musella, was also excited about the partnership noting:

“At Coinrule, we are glad to see KuCoin joining our integration program. Our Users are eager to trade on KuCoin and to explore all the markets it provides.”

Embracing automated trading

KuCoin provides over 700 crypto assets trading which includes margin trading, futures trading, spot trading, staking, and P2P fiat trading. It also provides crypto assets lending to its 18 million users across 207 countries.

With the automated trading high-security mechanism, convenience, and comfort, crypto traders have also started to embrace it. It’s worth noting that KuCoin launched its Trading Bot Service back in 2021 to support five advanced trading strategies for users to gain passive income without monitoring the markets.

With this partnership, KuCoin will onboard more users that will promote trading strategies on the platform as well as lower the investment barriers for users.