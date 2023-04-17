Previous article Kyber Network price dips after withdrawal alert Next article presale final stage Play. Earn. Build. Connect. Start presale final stage Play. Earn. Build. Connect. Start Home Latest Cryptocurrency News Kyber Network price dips after withdrawal alert Kyber Network price dips after withdrawal alert By Charles Thuo - min read 17 April 2023 At press time, the price of Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) had dropped 2.26% today. Kyber’s Elastic product’s TVL has plunged to $61 million yesterday. Kyber Network has advised liquidity providers to withdraw funds The Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) took a hit today after Decentralized finance (DeFi) Kyber Network advised its liquidity providers to withdraw funds citing market vulnerability. The token had dropped by more than 2% at the time of writing. The protocol advised its KyberSwap Elastic product liquidity providers to withdraw funds after finding a potential vulnerability. Kyber confirmed the potential vulnerability via a tweet although it noted that no product has been affected and no funds have been lost so far. KyberSwap Elastic TVL drops On Sunday, Kyber Network’s KyberSwap Elastic product had $108 million in total value locked (TVL). However, that figure had dropped to about $30.88 million on Monday according to DefiLlama. The news comes at a time when vulnerabilities and exploits have become rife across the DeFi space. The most recent hack includes the $196 million Euler Finance hack, the $23 million Bitrue exchange hack, and the recent Yearn Finance hack. In 2022, Kyber Network was also hit with a $265,000 exploit. Share this article Categories Markets