Layer 2 Blockchain gaming platform Myria’s native token is now live on OKX

Key takeaways

MYRIA launches on OKX exchange

MYRIA, the native token of the Myria platform, has launched on the OKX cryptocurrency exchange. This is according to the press release shared with Coinjournal.

Myria is an L2 blockchain scaling solution on the Ethereum network. The platform leverages ZK roll-up technology to offer players and developers near-instant transactions with a speed of over 9000 tps, zero gas fees on transactions, and free NFT minting.

According to the team, Myria already has more than 250 third-party gaming projects already operating on its platform. Furthermore, Myria has more than a million registered users, with more than 350,000 community members.

The launch of MYRIA on the OKX exchange is a major milestone in Myria’s milestone. MYRIA is an ERC-20 token that has numerous use cases within the ecosystem, including governance, staking, protocol fees, node purchases, and in-game utility.

Myria revealed that MYRIA would have more use cases as the platform grows. While commenting on this latest cryptocurrency news, Myria co-founder and Head of Blockchain Brendan Duhamel, said;

“Our token launch is another step towards our goal of building and scaling innovative blockchain games securely and effectively. Within a short time, Myria managed to bring onboard 1 million users and make it easier for gaming studios to build Web3. This is what will truly scale the ecosystem, and our goal is to make it easier for both players and game studios to enter the Web3 space.”

MYRIA has a 50 billion token supply

Revealing its tokenomics, the team said MYRIA has a maximum supply of 50 billion tokens. Of this number, the ecosystem fund takes 40%, node rewards gets an allocation of 36%, project development with 19%, liquidity provision has 3%, and strategic reserve takes the remaining 2%.

To celebrate the launch of MYRIA on OKX, community members would have the chance to participate in the Alliance Key NFT Airdrop. This will be the second major NFT airdrop, providing gamers with in-game utility.

The team also revealed that its public node sale will go live on April 7, bringing the network into a new realm of true decentralization.