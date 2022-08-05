Interview with Denys Tyshchenko and Isaac Pintosevich. In the spring of 2022, a large-scale cryptocurrency event took place — the opening of the Leadership Academy for MediaCoin. To date, there are many companies connected to the cryptocurrency market and investment. How is MediaCoin different from others? Why is it interesting for bloggers and experts in cryptocurrencies, NFT and the metaverse? What is unique about the Leadership Academy project?

Let’s try to find out the answers to these and other questions today. Our guests: Denys Tyshchenko — Marketing Director at MediaCoin, and Isaac Pintosevich — President of the International Professional Association of IPACT Trainers.

— Hello, dear guests! Thank you for agreeing to do an interview and tell us the details about MediaCoin and especially the Leadership Academy project!

Denys, please tell me what MediaCoin does and what your responsibilities are within the company.

– Hello guys! The MediaCoin company is popularizing cryptocurrencies, teaching people about cryptocurrencies and making money from it, while allowing people to band together and get closer to their idols through the NFT world and the metaverse.

I am the marketing director and also one of the company’s traders. I am responsible for the money to function correctly, to multiply; for all marketing and promotion of the company worldwide.

— Please tell me how MediaCoin is different from other investment companies and what is the peculiarity of the Leadership Academy project.

— MediaCoin sets itself apart: first and foremost, we are the first to connect network marketing, NFTs and the metaverse. Second, we place great emphasis on products. In just six months, we already have our own NFT marketplace, a regular marketplace where our users get discounts. We also have the first version of the metaverse coming out next month, where people will already be able to use it, and very soon, there will be a cryptocurrency wallet.

Also, we pay a lot of attention to training. In master classes, we teach: what are cryptocurrencies, how to make money with them, what is NFT and metaverse; so the person who decides to work with us is conscious. And we have the amazing Leadership Academy, which Isaac Pintosevich is responsible for. Thanks to him, people who come to the platform not only study the world of cryptocurrencies, but also the world of awareness. Also, Sergey Sevastyan, the CEO of the company and I, are going to launch crypto training next month, and every user will still have that training.

— Denys, how did you come up with the idea to create Leadership Academy?

— The idea of creating Leadership Academy came about simply because I have been working in network marketing for over seven years. I always focus on teaching people, because I’ve taught over 4,000 people how to trade. I understand that the most important thing in life is to learn. If a person has knowledge and then starts to act, he will have 100% results. And most importantly, he/she will make fewer mistakes, so we follow the path of teaching people.

“Isaac, please tell me why you agreed to participate in this project and what perspectives you saw.

— First of all, today, cryptocurrencies, NFTs and the metaverse are new and growing spheres. We need to innovate. The new is where you need to be, if you want to develop and grow, you definitely need to be with whoever is at the forefront, at the forefront. So I decided to start collaborating with MediaCoin.

Second, the most important thing in projects is the team. MediaCoin has a team of incredibly energetic and ambitious people. I always enjoy being with these people and working. That’s the key to success. The ambition and energy of the leaders, combined with the professionalism of the team they are part of, guarantee results in the projects. They invited me, this proves not only their ambition and energy but also their highest intelligence. They invite the best in every field to collaborate on the project.

Thirdly, MediaCoin is an international project that spreads all over the world, as is the IPACT (International Professional Association of Coaches and Trainers), which I lead. We have a similar ideology: going to the world, a world without borders. Today, cryptocurrency connects the whole world, all countries. It is the most convenient form of payment. As IPACT is worldwide, so is MediaCoin.

— Isaac, please tell us about your extensive experience in the field of coaching and training.

I have been working in the education field since 2006. In the beginning, I was a corporate trainer, I taught companies like Visa, MasterCard, Deloitte, Procter & Gamble, the largest corporations in the world, I taught my methods, which I invented myself. After that, I created my own unique style of coaching called “The New Coaching Code”. I also created Isaac Pintosevich Systems, which was one of the most successful companies in the post-Soviet space, which I later sold. More than 100,000 of my students have organized IPACT. And I headed it, I’m the president of this association. This non-profit organization helps coaches work with quality so that the market receives the best training services. So if you order trainings, training programs somewhere, see if they are IPACT accredited, that’s a sign of quality.

I can say that, especially in the post-Soviet space, I went through all areas of the educational business. I am a professor of leadership at Synergy Business School. I wrote 14 books, more than 1,000,000 books sold worldwide. So I have a huge amount of experience in education, and all that experience belongs to IPACT, and the most important achievements in the world are used in the MediaCoinLeadership Academy.

— What benefits do Leadership Academy participants receive from taking your courses and training?

— We developed Leadership Academy specifically for MediaCoin. All programs are dedicated to three things: the first is the goals. Powerful, big leaders have ambitious, bright, and big goals.

The second is efficiency, action to achieve these goals, including the programs “Winner of Laziness”, “Aja! Fold!” There are programs that increase personal efficiency, and the person starts to act 20 times more than before. Big goal and lots of action.

The third set of programs are programs that provide leadership tools to build a team, motivate a team. The leader achieves the goal with the help of the team. These are the benefits that Leadership Academy participants receive: they learn to set goals, act 20 times harder than ordinary people to achieve goals, and create and inspire teams that will help them achieve these wonderful goals.

— Denys, talk about the cases, about what Leadership Academy participants have already achieved in the short period of the project.

— There are many cases. People who immediately understood the essence and started to learn, literally in a month, got the result x2! The most important thing is to learn and use the knowledge in practice. We also help with that. There are already people who, thanks to new knowledge, have more motivation, laziness goes away, and they already receive thousands and tens of thousands of dollars.

— What other projects do you plan to implement based on MediaCoin?

— In the autumn, we will have all the projects that exist in cryptocurrencies. Today, I repeat, this is a product market, where you can buy, thanks to our currency and our contacts, some products at a discount. For example, we sell Apple products 15% cheaper than the market. A limited number of goods, but only for people who have our currency.

It is also an NFT marketplace where you can earn NFTs and use them in the metaverse.

These are media universes where people will dance, learn and sing, and media personalities will be involved there, our own cryptocurrency wallet, which will launch in late July – early August, where people will be able to store cryptocurrencies. , transfer them, they do not need to use other services, most importantly, they will be able to exchange cryptocurrencies for euros inside our wallet, request our card and pay with it.

Also, in the summer, we will have a launch pad, and in the fall, we will have an exchange. In just one year (we have an anniversary in November), we will build all the products that are in the cryptocurrency industry today. So we will update the products, add new things, and give more and more opportunities to our participants.

— Isaac, what do you want for the reader who wants to change their life and improve their leadership skills?

If you are a leader, then you must go where leaders gather. If you want to be a leader and achieve a goal, you must connect with the people who achieve it. Whoever you are with, with these people, you will learn. This is a very important law, which very clearly reflects the essence. If you want to be a leader and achieve big goals, go where they gather. Connect and work with the best you can at MediaCoin and Leadership Academy. Discover the best people to achieve your goals, and your goals will be achieved! That’s what I wish for all readers.

— Denys Tyshchenko and Isaac Pintosevich, thank you very much for the detailed interview! We wish you success and prosperity!