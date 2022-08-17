Leading ETP issuer 21Shares announces expansion, new hires

21Shares AG, the biggest issuer of cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs) in the world, has hired three new executives for Europe and the Middle East, the company announced in a press release.

Marina Baudéan, Head of France, Sherif El-Haddad, Head of Middle East, and Oliver Schäfer, Head of Germany, have joined the company, bringing their extensive sales and finance expertise.

Company extends activity to Middle East

21Shares, a Swiss company registered in Zug with offices in New York City, is expanding operations to the Middle East. Isabell Moessler, EMEA Head of Distribution at 21Shares, commented:

We’re delighted to welcome Marina, Sherif, and Oliver to our dynamically growing team. Their experience will help us gain access to Middle Eastern markets and obtain even greater traction in our European core markets.

Crypto Winter products help investors survive bear market

One of 21Shares’ most recent product launches is its Crypto Winter Suite, a set of products aimed to provide different ways to enter crypto and support investors during the market downturn.

Highlights of the Crypto Winter Suite include a number of risk-controlled products and the cheapest Bitcoin ETP in the world.

About 21Shares

21Shares aims to foster innovation with the biggest cryptocurrency exchange-traded product suite in the world. Its mission is to power its cryptocurrency franchise with landmark product strategy approaches and cutting-edge research.

The company aims to provide all investors with a safe, regulated, and easy way to purchase, sell, and short cryptocurrency through brokerage and bank accounts.