After the launch of the improved contract, users can withdraw their LUSD, the protocol’s USD-pegged stablecoin, from the old contract and re-deposit it into the new one for faster rebalancing. Liquity is skyrocketing as a result – it added 36% to its value today.

This article provides information about what Liquity is, if it is a worthwhile investment, and the best places to buy Liquity if you decide.

What is Liquity?

Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol built on Ethereum. Ether holders can draw loans in the form of its native token LQTY with algorithmically adjusted redemption and loan issuance fees.

Liquity charges a one-time borrowing fee determined upfront as a percentage of the drawn amount. It can be as low as 0.5%.

Users can borrow the stablecoin LUSD interest-free against their ETH used as collateral. They can thus obtain an ETH-backed loan without any recurring costs.

Liquity has an advantage over other decentralized borrowing protocols in that it doesn’t charge variable interest during the loan term. These rates can change arbitrarily and unpredictably.

Should I buy Liquity today?

Liquity can be a lucrative investment, but take the time to read at least several price predictions from leading analysts and do market research before making a commitment. Take all investment advice with a grain of salt.

Liquity price prediction

According to Tech News Leader, Liquity’s price will almost double in a year: from currently $3.19 to $6.09. In 5 years, they predict Liquity will be worth $18.49, and it will trade for $116.32 a decade from now.

